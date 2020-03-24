Scottish golfers urged to 'refrain' from playing following latest government advice

Golf is now being discouraged while Scotland tackles coronavirus

Scottish Golf has asked participants to "refrain from golfing until further notice", following the latest government measures on coronavirus.

Citizens are being urged to avoid going out as much as possible.

Golf bodies had previously offered practical advice for play to continue, including keeping two metres apart.

"The message to all of us is clear, we must stay home and play our part in containing the spread of COVID-19," said Scottish Golf.

"With this in mind, Scottish Golf asks that all golfers in Scotland refrain from golfing until further notice.

"We understand that this advice will have a significant impact on golf clubs across the country and we will continue to consult with industry partners to provide clubs with all information and support possible during this time of deep uncertainty.

"We know that these decisions are difficult ones to make, but right now, it is our shared responsibility to prioritise the health of our local communities by working together to follow the government guidelines.

"In doing so, this will ensure that we get the opportunity to play the game that we all love as soon as it is safe to do so."