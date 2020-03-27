Coronavirus: World Invitational tournament will not take place in 2020

Stephanie Meadow and Jack Senior were the winners of their respective tournaments in 2019

The World Invitational will not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus but it is planned that the tournament will return in 2021.

The event, which features competitions for men and women with equal prize money on offer for both, had been scheduled to take place in August.

Last year's tournament was played at Galgorm Castle and Massereene.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow won the women's event, with Jack Senior winning the men's event in a play-off.

Heysham man Senior and Meadow both collected first prizes of £33,000, with runners-up Charley Hull and Matthew Baldwin earning just over £22,000.

It was the first time in the history of professional golf in Europe that men and women had played separate tournaments for equal prize money.

The men's competition forms part of the European Challenge Tour.

The World Invitational succeeded the Northern Ireland Open, which was staged at Galgorm Castle for several years.

Golf courses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland were closed earlier this week in a bid to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.