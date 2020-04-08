The Masters: 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell qualifies for rescheduled event

McDowell won his first European Tour event since 2014 at the Saudi International in February

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell will make his first appearance at the Masters in four years if the tournament goes ahead as planned later this year.

Initially scheduled for April, it been postponed until 12-15 November as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old, who won the US Open in 2010, has a best finish at Augusta of a tie for 12th in 2012.

He secured his place having squeezed inside the world's top 50 when the rankings froze at the end of March.

Ranked 49th, McDowell has enjoyed a fine last 12 months, having dropped out of the top 200 in 2018.

The Northern Irishman won his first European Tour victory since 2014 at the Saudi International in February.

It is hoped that the three US majors - Masters, US Open and US PGA - will be held later this year, although the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.