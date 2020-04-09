The Masters 2019: Tiger Roars Again - BBC Two to show last year's tournament at Augusta National

Woods' Masters victory moved him to within three of Jack Nicklaus' major record of 18 wins

This weekend should have seen the playing of the 84th Masters at Augusta - the first men's major of the year.

Last year, Tiger Woods completed one of the most remarkable sporting comebacks to claim his first major in 11 years, a 15th overall and fifth Green Jacket.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing this year's tournament to be postponed until 12-15 November, BBC Sport is giving you an Augusta fix this Sunday.

BBC Two will show The Masters 2019: Tiger Roars Again at 17:00 BST.

The programme will also be available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Presented by Eilidh Barbour, the hour-long programme briefly charts Woods' rise to greatness and the fall that followed. The infidelities and apology, the struggle with back injuries and being arrested, and then, with his career seemingly fading away, the final surgery on his back that led to the redemption of last year's sensational Augusta victory.

It was a victory that nudged him one closer to Jack Nicklaus' records of 18 majors and six Masters titles.

Nicklaus was 46 when he won his final Green Jacket, which was also his final major. Woods was 43 when he won last year.

17:00, BBC Two – The Masters 2019: Tiger Roars Again

History was made on the beautifully manicured fairways of Augusta National in 2019 as Tiger Woods claimed a fifth Green Jacket and the 15th major title of his career in dramatic fashion. This is an incredible story of redemption and the restoration of one of sport’s global icons to the top the golfing tree. Presented by Eilidh Barbour, commentary comes from Peter Alliss, Ken Brown, Andrew Cotter, Paul Azinger and Padraig Harrington.