Players will have to 'roll with it' - Brooks Koepka's caddie Ricky Elliott on revamped golf calendar

Elliott helped guide Koepka to his first major win in the US Open at Erin Hills in 2017

Brooks Koepka's caddie Ricky Elliott believes the revised golf calendar will "take a lot out" of players.

Due to the disruption caused by coronavirus, the Masters has been put back to November with the US PGA Championship scheduled for August.

The US Open has been moved to September, a week before the Ryder Cup is scheduled to start on 25 September.

"The players are just going to have to roll with it," Portrush native Elliott told Sportspound Extra Time.

"It is going to take a lot out of them as it will be very different. Generally, you will have three or four weeks between majors.

"I'm not saying that the other tournaments are not important, but for players like Brooks and Rory McIlroy, they are going to be focusing on the majors.

"I suppose you could get on a hot streak and win them all, but not having a week or two in between to sort out what you did right and what you did wrong is going to be a challenge.

"But it's going to be exciting. I'm a golf fan myself and miss watching it on the TV on my days off. It is going to be pretty intense when we get back as I reckon we will be playing 10 out of 12 weeks."

Ricky Elliott has caddied for all four of Brooks Koepka's major triumphs

Based at his home in Florida during the coronavirus lockdown, Elliott said he has speaking to Koepka on the telephone more during this time of inactivity than he normally would.

The pair have worked together since the 2013 US PGA Championship, during which time the American has won four majors and enjoyed a spell as the number one in the world.

"If you're working on someone's bag you can spend six or seven hours a day with them on the course, so you end up becoming friends," Elliott added.

"He is not going to employ someone he doesn't get on with, but you have to keep things professional at the same time. We are both there to do a job.

"He lives two hours from me and I obviously haven't seen him, but we've spoken loads on the phone. He has called me more in the last few weeks than he would generally - so he must be very bored as well.

"We obviously don't know when the next tournament will be yet, so it is hard to look ahead and prepare. It is so up in the air, which makes it difficult to actually talk about golf."

