Scottish Open: Talks ongoing about new date after postponement

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger won last year's Scottish Open
The Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in July has been postponed - with talks ongoing about a rescheduled date.

It was due to be held in North Berwick from 9-12 July, but has become the latest European Tour event to be called off amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The BMW International Open in Munich and the Open de France near Paris have also been cancelled.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the call was taken "with public health the absolute priority".

