Scottish Open: Richie Ramsay agrees with postponement

Richie Ramsay says golf faces an uncertain time amid the pandemic

Three-time European Tour winner Richie Ramsay believes it will be a challenge to find the right spot in the calendar to reschedule the Scottish Open.

It was due to be held in North Berwick from 9-12 July but has become the latest European Tour event to be postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Open Championship at Royal St George's had already been called off.

"The Scottish Open postponement didn't come as a real surprise," Ramsay, 36, told BBC Radio Scotland.

"But at the same time, I think everybody would agree that it's the correct decision. It's a very tough situation but safety comes first.

"It's good that it's been postponed and not cancelled, but a lot of these things are outside our control at the moment.

"The reality is that as much as you pencil in dates, nobody knows.

"It's tough because weather is an issue. We have a shorter season because we're so far north, and then there's a scramble for dates at the moment, everyone's trying to pencil in dates and see if they can fit in.

"I understand the PGA Tour are looking at June for a restart and I think that's very ambitious. But we've got a different set of circumstances in Europe with degrees of regulations in countries."

Aberdonian Ramsay, now based in Edinburgh, calls The Renaissance club his home course, but has not played European Tour golf since the Qatar Masters at the beginning of March.

And he has been trying to remain productive while lockdown restrictions are in place.

"I get more opportunity to spend with my daughter and at home," he said.

"I get to do things that golfers don't get to do all the time, like sit and have a nice breakfast with your family in the morning and then going out for your exercise, playing games in the garden and getting on top of a little bit of work outside.

"I'm making sure my body's good so that, when we do come back, I'm ready to go."