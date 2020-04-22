2021 Solheim Cup will not be moved even if 2020 Ryder Cup postponed a year

A putt from Suzann Pettersen on the 18th green of the final match on the course sealed victory for Europe in 2019

The 2021 Solheim Cup will not be moved if the 2020 Ryder Cup gets pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, says LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

The biannual tournament is scheduled from 4-6 September 2021 in Ohio.

There has been speculation the Ryder Cup, currently set for 25-27 September 2020, could be pushed back a year to September 2021.

"Nothing drowns out a Solheim Cup. We wouldn’t change our Solheim Cup if the Ryder Cup changed theirs," said Whan.

The Solheim Cup has been moved to avoid a clash with the Ryder Cup before, in 2003, when the men's tournament switched to even years after the 2001 event was postponed following the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

There have been growing calls for this year's Ryder Cup to be postponed if fans are not allowed to attend because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Solheim Cup, though, will not be moved on this occasion whatever the outcome.

"Today we play Solheim during President Cups weeks - and those weeks are pretty loud," he said.

"There are a lot of big events in men's golf that make us kind of side step, whether it's the Masters or the Players Championship, that has so many hours of TV, we try to not play during some of those weeks.

"But the Solheim Cup will be just fine no matter when it's played or where it's played. I've said many times it's the greatest spectacle showcase in women's golf and we'll be just fine in 2021."