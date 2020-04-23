Russell Knox says PGA Tour made 'right call' but golf with no fans 'bizarre'

Inverness-born Knox, who lives in Florida, says golf without fans would be "strange"

Playing golf tournaments without fans will be "bizarre" says Russell Knox, as the PGA Tour plans to resume on 11 June.

The tour has been suspended since 12 March because of Covid-19 but a return, behind closed doors, is planned at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

Despite the challenges of resuming sport amid the pandemic, Knox, 34, says the tour have made the "right call".

"It is going to be strange with no fans," the Scot said.

"I don't think I have played a round where there have been no fans.

"There are probably going to be a few strange waves to the non-crowd after you make a putt, it might be kind of funny to watch."

The PGA Tour say they are still developing a comprehensive health and safety plan for its resumption so it remains unclear how they will tackle matters like testing for those involved and social distancing among the players, caddies and others.

Unlike its European counterpart the PGA Tour involves no international travel between events, though players based outside of the USA do play in its competitions.

Knox says if those players are unable to take part, then the events should not go ahead.

"It would be unfair to start if some people were not able to play because of restrictions," the world number 123 said.

"If you have the ability to play you should be able to play, and if for whatever reason there is a restriction I just don't think that we could possibly start."

Three of this year's four golf majors have been postponed, while The Open championship has been cancelled.

But the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin is still currently scheduled to go ahead in September with a growing list of European players - including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari - speaking out against the idea of the match against the USA taking place without fans.

Knox, who narrowly missed out on selection for the biennial event in 2016, agrees with their assessment.

"I personally don't think they should have a Ryder Cup without fans, the Ryder Cup is the fans. Without them it would just be a kind of strange match playing with your buddies.

"If they do manage to go ahead with it somehow, which seems kind of far-fetched to be honest, I don't think they should play if fans aren't allowed."