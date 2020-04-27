Olivia Mehaffey: County Down golfer unlikely to turn professional until 2021

Mehaffey played at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship in April 2019

Olivia Mehaffey says she has accepted that her plans to turn professional have been put on hold until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The County Down golfer had hoped to join the pro ranks via the LGPA Qualifying School this year but with events postponed or rescheduled, the 21-year-old says making the move in 2020 is not feasible.

"It doesn't make a huge amount of difference to me," she Mehaffey, who returned home from studying in the USA before lockdowns were imposed.

"You can't really be frustrated in these times."

Qualifying school was originally set to begin in August, with Mehaffey hopeful of turning professional by December, however all three stages of the qualifying process have been put back as a result of the pandemic, which has brought sport to a halt across the world.

While provisional dates have been set for the process to belatedly begin, Mehaffey acknowledges that the schedule could be further disrupted in the coming months.

She was also due to represent Great Britain and Ireland in this season's Curtis Cup in June, however the competition has also been postponed until next year.

"The whole summer over here has kind of been cancelled until August, amateur-wise, and 'Q school' has been cancelled until December," said Mehaffey, who has spent the last four years on a scholarship at Arizona State University.

"I have August to December with nothing and who knows if Q school gets cancelled.

"Right now my head is thinking go back to college in August and use that extra year, start a Master's and attend Q school if it happens and take it from there really."

It is the second time that Mehaffey, currently 19th in the amateur world rankings, has had to postpone her plans to turn professional, after a broken bone in her hand ended her desire to make the move in 2019.

However she remains relatively unflustered by the prospect of another delay to the process.

"It still does feel only around the corner despite everything that's going on," she said.

"I feel ready to turn pro, my game is in a goof place and I've learned how to play the golf courses in America."