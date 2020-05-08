Scottish Golf urges clubs to stay closed amid reports of reopenings

Scottish Golf previously asked players to "refrain from golfing until further notice"

Scottish Golf has urged clubs not to reopen until lockdown restrictions are lifted by the Scottish government after some told members they planned to.

The governing body says such reports are "disappointing", insisting there is no agreement about a safe resumption.

It has been suggested that golf would be one of the first activities to be permitted when restrictions are eased.

"I appreciate the frustrations but... we ask all golfers to show patience," said Scottish Golf's Karin Sharp.

"Golf is a sport where integrity and rules sit at the very heart of the game and we ask all golfers to respect the position of Scottish Government."

Scottish Golf says it will remain in talks with ministers about when the sport can return safely.