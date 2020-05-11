Golf courses to remain closed in NI as England prepares for reopening

Royal Portrush has been missing out on an anticipated influx of US visitors after hosting a hugely successful Open Championship in 2019

Northern Ireland golf courses will stay closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic as England prepares for a reopening on Wednesday.

The resumption in England comes following a UK Government announcement although golf must be played alone or within a household group.

However, the R&A said on Sunday that there is no change to the position in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Courses in the Republic of Ireland will reopen on a restricted basis next week.

The Golfing Union of Ireland's UIster branch shut golf clubs in NI in March to adhere to social distancing.

Any possible reopening of courses in Northern Ireland will be determined by the NI Executive.

"It is important to stress that this remains an extremely difficult situation throughout the UK and we are acutely aware that many lives have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic," added the R&A.

"The effects of the virus will continue to be felt for a long time to come. As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant Government determines it is safe to do so.

"We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times."