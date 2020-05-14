Rory McIlroy: World number one to play all three PGA Tour events in June

McIlroy called for all players to be tested for coronavirus before the Players Championship was cancelled after one round in March

World number one Rory McIlroy says he will play in all three PGA Tour events next month when the season resumes.

The tour has been suspended since the Covid-19 pandemic saw the Players Championship cancelled on 12 March.

Competition is set to return behind closed doors at the Charles Schwab Colonial event in Texas on 11 June.

"I miss the competition," said McIlroy, who returned to world number one in February for the first time in five years.

The Northern Irishman also intends to play at the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship later next month.

"I miss the buzz of getting into contention and playing in those last few groups on a Sunday and really feeling that," he said.

"I also miss the locker room. I miss people. I miss being around people. I miss the banter that goes on and the camaraderie that people don't see."

If all goes to plan, golf will become one of the first sports to return during the coronavirus outbreak.

While McIlroy is based in the United States, players travelling from outside the country will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival before being able to compete.

"Obviously we're going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put tour events on again," he added.

"But the PGA Tour has got a robust plan in place, and if they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can't start on 11 June."