Inbee Park to compete in LPGA virtual match play event for charity

Inbee Park won the final LPGA event before the coronavirus pandemic halted the tour

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park will take part in a virtual match play event organised by the LPGA.

South Korea's Park and compatriot Ryu So-yeon will compete against New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg.

The teams will play an 18-hole foursomes match and an 18-hole four-ball match at a virtual version of Bethpage Black in New York.

The $10,000 (£8,200) prize money will go to a coronavirus relief charity.

The LPGA season has been on hold since February because of the pandemic.

Park, who won the most recent LPGA event in Australia, is the reigning Olympic champion, while Ryu has won six titles on the tour.

Lindberg beat Park in California in 2019 to win her first major, while Ko is a two-time major winner.