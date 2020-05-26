Caddie Harry Diamond to spend two weeks in quarantine before returning to golf with Rory McIlroy

Diamond is a long-time friend of world number one McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond is set to spend two weeks in quarantine in Florida so that he is available for the PGA Tour's return on 11 June.

Players and caddies based outside the United States must quarantine in America before resuming the season.

World number one McIlroy is set to play at the Charles Schwab Colonial in Texas - the first PGA Tour event since 12 March because of the Covid-19 crisis.

"We will be able to get Harry on the bag," said Northern Ireland's McIlroy.

Diamond was due to fly to the US on Sunday and stay in Florida.

"We have a guest house that he can quarantine in and make sure he does all the necessary things that he needs to do to caddie for the next few weeks," added McIlroy.

"The only tough thing is he has to come over and quarantine here for two weeks and then it looks like he will have to quarantine for two weeks on the other side as well.

"So for a three-tournament stretch it is actually seven weeks for him, but hopefully some of those rules could be lifted between now and then."

Government guidelines in the UK state that people arriving in the country from abroad after 8 June must self-isolate for 14 days.

After joining Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in taking part in a charity skins game in Florida earlier this month, McIlroy is looking forward to returning to competitive action in Texas.

The Holywood native returned to world number one in February for the first time in five years and he is hoping his good form before lockdown will continue.

"It's going to be different. Obviously there will be no fans, but there will still be the normal things that you would expect such as TV cameras," he said.

"I'm excited to play again, to get back out there and compete. The PGA Tour have taken the necessary precautions to make sure that we can play in a safe environment."