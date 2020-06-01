Meet the Omagh-born short game guru working with the LPGA Tour's best

Ko Jin-young is one of the players who have benefited from Raflewski's coaching

Ko Jin-young, Ariya Jutanugarin, Lydia Ko.

Those three golfers have one obvious thing in common: they have all, at one stage, ascended to the top of the world rankings.

However, there is a lesser-known link between three of the women's game's leading players.

In recent years, they have honed their short games under the watchful eye of Northern Irish coach Gareth Raflewski.

Growing up in Omagh, Raflewski wanted to be the man hitting the shots, not the one telling others how to hit them.

However, after his playing career failed to take off, he moved behind the scenes.

Now based in Ontario, Raflewski's diary is chock full of lessons with the LPGA Tour's finest.

Having helped the likes of Ko, Jutanugarin and Jin-young elevate their games, he is now one of the most in-demand short game gurus on tour.

"I've had a nice little run there," Raflewski tells BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time while modestly reflecting on his association with a trio of world number ones.

"I basically coach about 8-10 girls on the LGA Tour and three guys on the men's tour. Between those, I can't take on anymore, but if someone needs help, I'll help them out for an hour or two.

"Time is pretty stretched when you're out on tour. Usually, I get to the tour event at 6am and I'm gone at 8pm. It's interesting, but busy - it's a blessing to be busy."

'I had to do something different to stand out'

After accepting that his ball-striking was holding him back, Raflewski decided to transition from playing to coaching.

However, with several renowned full-swing coaches such as Sean Foley (who counts Tiger Woods and Justin Rose among his past and present clientele), the budding county Tyrone teacher knew he needed to carve out a niche.

Having shaped his skills on the various links around Ireland, he decided to focus his lessons on the shots that ultimately win tournaments: putting, chipping, bunker play.

"I knew I had to do something different to stand out," said Raflewski.

"Short game was where I thought 'maybe I could be really good at this and if I spend all my time doing this, maybe I can attract some good players to come work with me'."

That is exactly what has happened. After helping Jane Park double her earnings in 2015, Raflewski has experienced a surge in requests.

His track record speaks for itself, too, with Jutanugarin and Jin-young both reaching top spot in the world rankings during their partnership.

Gareth Raflewski's input helped LPGA player Jane Park double her earnings in 2015

A winning mix of tech and chat

Raflewski has found success by embracing golf's tech revolution. When someone comes for a lesson, he has all the toys to ensure they get what they came for.

"I laugh sometimes at the lessons I may have gotten growing up.

"When someone says 'can you give me a putting lesson?' they are like 'oh yeah, get your eyes over it, yeah that looks pretty good'.

"With how technology has advanced, it's night and day.

"When somebody comes for a putting lesson, we're doing 3D on them, balance, weight, we have SAM Putt Lab, GCQuad, Capto. We're able to look for intricacies in the way they play, set up and how they deliver the club.

"Everybody I've worked with has done better."

And while he admits to being a proponent of the sport's vast technological advancements, Raflewski believes his skills as a conversationalist have helped him as much as any shiny new piece of equipment.

"Everyone's got great info, but can you make the connection?

"I had a young coach come to me one day, he says 'I'd like to do what you do'. I said 'here's what I'd like you to do, go out to the pub at the weekend and have a conversation with someone sitting next to you, and find out a little bit about them.

"He said 'why would I do that?', to which I replied 'if you can't do that with a stranger, you might blow your opportunity with an amazing player'."

Covid-19 restrictions

Of course, with social distancing measures to be observed during golf's return following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown, Raflewski admits the nature of his work will undergo significant adjustments.

"I haven't quite figured that one out yet," he admits.

"We can't touch the equipment, can't touch the player, have to be six feet away.

"I attach a thing to the putter to measure the putter, attach little stickers to the wedges to get the lie angles, the dynamic loft and all that information, so we can't do that.

"So we haven't quite figured out how we're going to manage it, but in some cases, you will probably see some people do a lot better with the time off and not being over-coached."

Listen to the full Gareth Raflewski interview on Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Sounds.