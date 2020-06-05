Connor Syme: Scottish golfer says smaller tournaments not a surprise

Syme managed two wins at virtual events played during the shutdown

Scottish golfer Connor Syme says it was inevitable tournaments would be scaled back amid the coronavirus pandemic and just is grateful to be back playing.

The tour was suspended on 8 March but is due to resume next month.

Former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie said it is "distressing" to see European Tour events return with prize funds of less than £1m.

But compatriot Syme said that the players are just "grateful to be back playing" again.

He added: "We all know the financial impact on everyone. My dad has a business, myself, everyone is struggling, so you have got to think that the sponsors are going to be in the same position.

"Let's say it is £1m. That is still a lot of money, especially in these times. To be able to get that money together so quickly is amazing."

When the European Tour does resume, it will be without spectators, with six events planned in the UK over six weeks.

Syme, 24, regained his card at the end of last season and had registered two top-10 finishes in the seven events he had played in prior to lockdown.

He has won two virtual competitions organised by the European Tour during the hiatus, and is now back out on the course.

"Unfortunately my virtual golf form has not quite progressed on to the full course," the Scot said.

"It is definitely different seeing the ball fly again. The virtual golf has been great to keep us going, at this time you are trying to stay competitive."