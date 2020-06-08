Justin Rose: Former world number one and family to sponsor seven-tournament ladies series

One of the events will be at Sandwich, which was due to host this year's Open before its cancellation

Former world number one golfer Justin Rose and his wife Kate will sponsor a series of seven women's tournaments starting on 18 June.

The Rose Ladies Series will be for British professionals and played behind closed doors, with coverage on Sky.

The Roses have reportedly contributed £35,000 into the series as prize money, with all seven British courses donating their facilities free of charge.

Brockenhurst Manor Golf Club will stage the first event.

The series was devised by Ladies European Tour player Liz Young and Jason MacNiven, who runs a custom club-fitting company at the Hampshire course, but was without a sponsor.

"It is so important for the visibility of ladies' golf that they can play at good courses and on TV because they need to be out there to both attract sponsors and keep their current sponsors happy as well as allowing more people to get to know who they are," Kate told the Telegraph.

Also featuring in the series will be a tournament at Royal St George's. The course, at Sandwich in Kent, was due to host this year's men's Open before its cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

World number 14 Justin is scheduled to return to the PGA Tour in America this week and said: "I am keenly aware that I now have the opportunity to go back to work and compete on the PGA Tour, but this is not the same for the ladies and some junior tours as well."