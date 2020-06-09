Coronavirus: Wales' Lydia Hall seeks pandemic positives for women's golf

Lydia Hall won the 2012 Ladies British Masters at Buckinghamshire Golf Club

Welsh professional Lydia Hall believes there could be positives for the women's game despite the current financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ladies golf resumes on 18 June with the start of a seven-tournament series at English courses sponsored by leading male golfer Justin Rose.

There has been no women's golf since the South African Open in early March.

"It's been difficult times for everybody," Hall told BBC Radio Wales.

"Whether a sports professional or a carpenter, or whatever you may be, it's the same situation we are all in.

"Without being able to carry out your trade there's no income.

"All we can do is just keep working hard, keep training and practicing and wait for the the green light until we can compete again."

There has been widespread concern that women's sport could be hit harder than the men by the current global health crisis, with Dame Heather Rabbatts amongst those demanding it be safeguarded from the economic effects of coronavirus.

Hall, 32, admits the situation is challenging but also sees opportunities.

"Generally the first thing to go out of any company is the sponsorship and marketing budget, so it's obviously a difficult time," said Hall on the BBC Radio Wales Breakfast programme.

"But you could look at it with a positive spin. A lot of companies new and old after this pandemic could be looking to get their name and their brand out on the market to showcase they are supporting certain sports.

"I think women's sport is in definite need for that, so hopefully a lot of people can turn this on it's head and take positives from the pandemic and make great female sporting events and competitions in the future.

"It's been worrying times but we've got a great product in the Ladies European Tour (LET), and hopefully a lot more people can jump on the back of it and support the women's game just like Justin Rose is doing."

The seven-event series sponsored by the former world number one and his wife Kate was devised by LET player Liz Young.

The courses have all donated their facilities free of charge, while the Roses have reportedly contributed £35,000 into the series as prize money,

"It's great what he's doing along with his wife Kate," said Hall, who is currently training in Australia.

"It's definitely needed in the ladies game at the moment, the support from our fellow male tour players.

"It's just great that the LET girls can get started mid-June and July before we get the final details of when we are going to start back up, potentially August, maybe September."