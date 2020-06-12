Rory McIlroy shines as Harold Varner III leads PGA Tour's comeback event in Texas

Rory McIlroy needed a birdie on the last to equal the course record of 61 but finished with a bogey

World number one Rory McIlroy hit a sensational seven-under par 63 to move within two shots of American leader Harold Varner III at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour's return in Texas.

McIlroy holed an eagle and seven birdies, with his only bogey coming at the last as he improved to nine under.

Varner III began with a triple bogey but had five birdies in his final six holes in a 66 as he reached 11 under.

Americans Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are at 10 under after 65s.

England's Justin Rose, who shared the overnight lead at the Charles Schawb Challenge with Varner III on seven under, birdied the first two holes but his momentum was halted with a bogey on the third.

Further bogeys followed on the 10th and 11th but birdies on the 13th and 18th saw him sign for a 69 and eight under total.

Varner III leads American challenge

Varner III ranked 124th and one of the few black American professional players on the PGA Tour circuit, has been at the centre of the PGA's racial and social injustice conversation this week in Fort Worth, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the worldwide protests that followed.

He started on the par-four 10th and hit a bridge with his opening drive and also found a bunker and rough as he posted a seven. Three birdies in his next six holes repaired the damage and his excellent closing run saw him post a clubhouse target that none of the later starters were able to match.

More to follow.