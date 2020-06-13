PGA Tour returns: Xander Schauffele leads with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in contention

Schauffele (right) played with McIlroy (left) during Saturday's third round at Colonial Country Club

American Xander Schauffele will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

Schauffele birdied the last for a four-under 66 to move to 13 under and jump clear of five players on a congested leaderboard at Colonial Country Club.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland and Collin Morikawa and South Africa's Branden Grace are 12 under.

England's Justin Rose dropped two shots in his last three holes and is 10 under with world number one Rory McIlroy.

