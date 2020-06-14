Daniel Berger wins PGA Tour's return event in Texas as Justin Rose narrowly misses out

Daniel Berger (left) fist-bumps Collin Morikawa after their play-off at Colonial Country Club

Collin Morikawa missed a three-foot putt to hand Daniel Berger victory in the PGA Tour's first event in three months at Colonial Country Club, Texas.

An eerie silence followed Morikawa's miss as professional golf returned behind closed doors because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The atmosphere during the week was decscribed as "subdued" by Justin Rose and "strange" by Rory McIlroy.

England's Rose finished on 14 under par, one shot outside the play-off.

He missed an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th as he posted a four-under-par 66 on Sunday.

Rose's solid round was in complete contrast to world number one McIlroy, who also started the final round on 10 under par, three shots off the lead.

The Northern Irishman dropped six shots in his opening nine holes before rallying on the back nine to card a four-over 74 and six under total.

