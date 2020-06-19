Nick Watney: Coronavirus positive test forces US golfer out of RBC Heritage

Watney is the first golfer to test positive on the PGA Tour following its return

American golfer Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage after testing positive for coronavirus prior to the second round.

Watney, 39, delivered a negative test before the tournament and shot a 74 in the first round.

However, a PGA statement said that "prior to arriving at the tournament" on Friday, Watney "indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness".

He then withdrew after having a test which came back positive.

"For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the tour has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick," added the PGA.

The RBC Heritage is the second tournament since golf restarted and California-born Watney is the first to test positive on the PGA Tour following its return.