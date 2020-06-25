Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy tees off at the seventh hole during Thursday's first round

World number one Rory McIlroy holds the early clubhouse lead at the Travelers Championship after starting with an impressive seven-under 63.

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland carded an eagle, six birdies and a bogey in Conneticut.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes was 10 under after 17 while Phil Michelson fired a 64.

The event went ahead despite three individuals testing positive for coronavirus.

Cameron Champ, Graeme McDowell's caddie Ken Comboy and Brooks Koepka's caddie Ricky Elliott have the virus and withdrew from the tournament in Cromwell.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the news acted as "stark reminder" to comply with safety measures.

McIlroy started on the 10th and was three under for his opening nine holes and one better coming in.

Tyler Duncan and Michael Thompson finished on six under with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley and Tyler McCumber all posting 65s.