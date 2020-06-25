Last updated on .From the section Golf

Phil Mickelson has won five Majors - his last victory being the 2013 Open

Phil Mickelson will get another chance to complete a career Grand Slam at the US Open from 17-20 September.

New exemption categories have been announced for the rearranged event and include the world's top 70 on 15 March, expanded from the usual top 60.

Five-time Major winner Mickelson, 50, who has been a US Open runner-up six times, was ranked 61 at the time.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are also exempt for the 120th US Open, at Winged Foot in New York state.

In 2006 at Winged Foot, Mickelson held a one-shot lead entering the final hole but hit double-bogey and lost by one shot to Geoff Ogilvy.

Only five man have won golf's Grand Slam - Woods, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus.

This year's US Open has been put back from its traditional dates in June, with qualifying being cancelled.

Players who are not already exempt can earn a spot via the last six scheduled US PGA events of the current season, including the US PGA Championship from 6-9 August.

The top 10 from the first five events on the European Tour's UK Swing are among the other exemptions, along with the top five on the final US PGA FedEx Cup points list.