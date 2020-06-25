Last updated on .From the section Golf

MacLaren (right) is a two-time LET winner

Rose Ladies Series, Moor Park Golf Club -3 M MacLaren; -1 E Young & S Fuller Selected: Level G Dryburgh, C Frankish, S Evans; +1 C Hull

England's Meghan MacLaren won the second Rose Ladies Series event despite a two-shot penalty for playing the wrong ball.

She won the event by two shots at Moor Park Golf Club in Hertfordshire after a three-under-par 69, which included an eagle and four birdies.

MacLaren said on Twitter after picking up £5,000 in prize money: "I love this game, even when I play the wrong ball."

Elizabeth Young and amateur Samantha Fuller hit 71s to tie for second place.

There are eight events in the series and it now moves to Buckinghamshire Golf Club on 2 July, Royal St George's on 9 July, JCB Golf and Country Club on 16 July, Bearwood Lakes on 23 July and The Shire London on 30 July.

The two-day Rose Ladies Series Grand Final is set to be held at two venues on 6-7 August. The Berkshire will host the opening round with the second being played at Wentworth's West Course, which is the home of the European Tour's flagship event the PGA Championship.