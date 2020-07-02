Olesen won the last of his five European Tour titles in June 2018

Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen has had his European Tour suspension lifted.

The 30-year-old Dane had agreed with Tour officials not to play in events after he was arrested and charged with sexual assault, following an alleged incident on a flight in July last year.

Olesen pleaded not guilty to all charges at a court hearing in December.

His trial was originally listed for May but it will now not be heard until December 2021 at the earliest.

It has been delayed because of the backlog in the legal process caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to this significant and unparalleled delay in the legal process, the European Tour has agreed that his suspension be lifted with immediate effect, allowing him to compete while he continues to contest the case," a European Tour statement said.

"This will be reviewed following the conclusion of the legal process, but as this is an ongoing legal matter the European Tour will be making no further comment at this time."

Olesen, part of the triumphant European team in Paris in 2018, said: "While my team and I initially agreed that I would not participate in Tour events while the legal proceedings were outstanding, I am naturally grateful to the European Tour for allowing me to continue my career following the lengthy adjournment of my trial."