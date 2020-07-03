Last updated on .From the section Golf

Dryburgh carded four birdies in a back nine 32 at Buckinghamshire Golf Club as she shot 69

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is targeting a place the European team that will defend the Solheim Cup in Ohio.

The Buckinghamshire-based Aberdonian won the Rose Ladies Series event on Thursday, her second pro victory.

Having finished one shot ahead of Georgia Hall and Cara Grainer, the world 221 hopes to catch captain Catriona Matthew's eye.

"I would love to qualify for the Solheim Cup next year. That is a big goal of mine," said the 27-year-old.

"I will try and improve my world ranking over the next 12 months or so, and who knows?

"I have just got to believe in myself - I think that is the key - just believing in my game."

The Rose Ladies Series is sponsored by former world number one Justin Rose and his wife Kate, and was set up to give the players competitive action.

Former Women's British Open champion Hall was one of several members of last year's victorious European team in the field at The Buckinghamshire.

The Ladies European Tour is not due to resume until the end of August, but the LPGA Tour in the USA gets back under way at the end of July.

Dryburgh will be in the field for the Drive On Championship at the Inverness Club in Toledo, which will host the 2021 Solheim Cup.

"Getting on the LPGA in 2018 was great," she told BBC Scotland.

"My rookie year was pretty tough, but last year I really improved. Hopefully I can make a mark when I go back out there this month."