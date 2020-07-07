Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hinako Shibuno of Japan will defend her British Women's Open trophy at Royal Troon in August

The Women's British Open is to go ahead as planned at Royal Troon from 20-23 August, but without spectators.

It will be the first women's major played this year after the coronavirus-enforced cancellation of the Evian Championship, which was scheduled for 6-9 August in France.

The R&A will enforce strict health and safety protocol at the Scottish venue.

It has also been confirmed the Ladies Scottish Open will take place behind closed doors a week earlier.

The event, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick from 13-16 August, marks the resumption of the Ladies European Tour following its suspension in March.

Organisers say the tournament has a "robust operational plan" in line with government health advice and "internationally recognised Covid-19 protocol".

The men's Open Championship, which was to take place at Royal St George this month, was cancelled in April.

With qualifying events cancelled for the Women's British Open, the R&A says the field at the Ayrshire event will be made up of leading players from the world rankings and those who have been successful in recent tournaments on the relevant tours.

All personnel will need to return a negative Covid-19 test and the health and safety measures in place will also include a bio-secure zone.