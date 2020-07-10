Last updated on .From the section Golf

Graeme McDowell recovered from a slow start at Muirfield Village

Graeme McDowell is three shots off leader Collin Morikawa after the opening round of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

The Northern Irishman recovered from a double bogey on the second by recording four birdies on the front nine.

Three further birdies followed, however a bogey on the 18th left the 40-year-old on four under par.

Open champion Shane Lowry is one shot back from McDowell after an inconsistent first round.

Lowry finished three under for the opening day in a round which consisted of an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys.

American duo Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed, England's Ian Poulter and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen join McDowell on tied-seventh on the leaderboard after a strong opening round.

Jon Rahm, who can overtake Rory McIlroy as world number one if he wins, carded a level-par round of 72, some seven shots back on America's Morikawa.