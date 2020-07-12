Last updated on .From the section Golf

Marc Warren started the weekend as a 150/1 outsider

Austrian Open - Diamond Country Club final leaderboard -13 Warren (Sco), -12 Schneider (Ger), -11 Besseling (Ned), -10 Howie (Sco) & Syme (Sco)

Scotland's Marc Warren clinched his first European Tour title in six years by winning the Austrian Open by a single shot.

The 39-year-old overnight leader was a shot clear going into the final hole at the Diamond Country Club and held his nerve to edge out Germany's Marcel Schneider with a score of 13 under.

Scotland's Craig Howie and Connor Syme finished three behind and tied fourth.

Warren's victory is his fourth on the European Tour.

And it now opens up access to the Rolex Series for the remainder of the year as well as other events for the Scot who was a 150/1 outsider going into this weekend's action just outside Vienna.

The tournament in Austria was the first in Europe since the coronavirus lockdown.