Collin Morikawa collected his second victory in his 24th start on the PGA Tour

Graeme McDowell finished the Workday Charity Open 14 shots behind winner Collin Morikawa after a level-par final round.

The Northern Irishman ended the tournament at Muirfield Village tied for 35th place on five under par.

Morikawa won in Ohio by defeating fellow American Justin Thomas in a tense three-hole play-off.

Open winner Shane Lowry was tied for 39th after a three under par final day, finishing one shot behind McDowell.

Thomas, who led after the third round, missed the chance to win with a stray putt on the final hole, while Morikawa tucked away his effort for par to finish on 19 under.

Both players sunk long-distance putts in the first play-off hole, with Thomas' superb 50-foot birdie cancelled out by Morikawa's composed 25-foot effort.

The second play-off hole couldn't separate the players, with Thomas two-putting from nine feet, before 23-year-old Morikawa secured victory by making par at the third attempt.

McDowell, back in action after a self-imposed two-week lay-off, ended Saturday's action 11 shots back on Thomas,

Bogeys on the third and fourth dropped the 40-year-old further off the lead and McDowell collected three birdied and two further bogeys to round out the tournament.

The 2010 US Open champion opted to withdraw from the Travelers Championship and sat out last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for Covid-19.

Prior to that he missed the cut at both the Charles Schwab Colonial Event and the RBC Heritage as the PGA Tour returned to action in June.