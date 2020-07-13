PGA Tour: Remaining tournaments to take place behind closed doors

From the section Golf

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa beat Justin Thomas in a tense play-off on Sunday to win the Workday Charity Open in Ohio

The remainder of the 2019-20 PGA Tour will take place behind closed doors as cases of coronavirus continue to soar in the United States.

Releasing coordinated statements, the remaining nine tournaments said spectators would not be allowed.

The five tournaments that have been played since the Tour's resumption in June have taken place with no fans.

Fans had been set to be allowed at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, which starts on Thursday.

The PGA Tour will conclude with the Tour Championship in Atlanta from 4-7 September.

"These decisions are never easy," said Tour Championship executive director Allison Fillmore, who added it was the "best decision for all involved".

There are currently more than 3.3 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the US, and there have been more than 135,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

