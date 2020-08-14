Last updated on .From the section Golf

Harold Varner III carded 62 to equal his career best on the PGA Tour

American Harold Varner III shares the lead of the Wyndham Championship with compatriot Tom Hoge and Canadian Roger Sloan after the first round.

They carded eight-under-par rounds of 62 in North Carolina, USA, to sit two shots clear of the chasing pack.

Paul Casey, who tied for second at last week's US PGA Championship, and fellow Englishman Tom Lewis are three under.

They finished before play was suspended because of bad weather with 33 players yet to compete their opening round.

England's Matt Wallace was one of those who did not finish at the Sedgefield Country Club and he will resume at one under after 16 holes.

American Brooks Koepka and fellow major winner Justin Rose of England both struggled, finishing two over and three over par respectively.