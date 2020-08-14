Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh tumbled to seven shots behind the leaders

Ladies Scottish Open second-round leaderboard -5 A Munoz (Spa), S Lewis (US); -4 J Song (US); -3 A Olson (US), O Cowan (Ger); -2 N Koerstz Madsen (Den), N Broch Larsen (Den), A Lee (US), C Knight (US) Selected others: +2 M McLaren (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco), L Maguire (Irl); +3 E Givens (Eng), C Thomas (Eng), G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Stacy Lewis overcame exhaustion and sore feet to finish with four straight birdies for a share of the lead on day two of the Ladies Scottish Open.

The American carded a flawless 66 to tie with Spain's Azahara Munoz, who hit 68, on five under par.

American Jennifer Song is a shot adrift, but Scot Gemma Dryburgh slipped seven off the pace with a 75 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Dryburgh and Meghan McLaren of England head the UK challenge on two over.

Former world number one Lewis was among the players forced to complete their first round on Friday morning due to a two-hour fog delay on Thursday, with the 35-year-old playing her last four holes in two under thanks to an eagle on the 16th.

After a short break she was back on the course and reached the tournament's halfway point in style to conclude a long but productive two days.

"It was about 8.30pm when they blew the horn last night and then the keypad system wouldn't work to get in the parking garage," said Lewis, who won the 2013 Women's British Open at St Andrews.

"So we were walking in the hotel a little before 10.00pm, I think I was in bed by 10.45pm. Then we had to leave at 5.30 this morning to get back out for the 8am restart.

"Everybody's feet are hurting. We were all kind of rubbing our backs at the end. It was definitely an adventure the last two days."