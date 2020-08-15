Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stacy Lewis struggled with the pace of play as she slipped a shot off the lead

Ladies Scottish Open third-round leaderboard -7 A Munoz (Spa); -6 S Lewis (US); -5 J Song (US); -4 C Knight (US), L Ko (NZ); -3 A Olson (US), Y Liu (Chi); -2 E Kristine Pedersen (Den), D Kang (US), M Lee (Aus) Selected others: +1 E Givens (Eng); +2 K Henry (Scot), L Maguire (Irl), G Hall (Eng); +3 C Thomas (Eng) Full leaderboard

Spain's Azahara Munoz takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open after title rival Stacy Lewis was left frustrated by the "dreadfully slow" pace of play.

Munoz carded a third-round 69 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick to finish seven under par.

Lewis, who posted 70, is the closest challenger, with fellow American Jennifer Song two shots off the top.

England's Eleanor Givens is the highest-placed UK player on one over.

Georgia Hall and Scotland's Kylie Henry are one stroke further back.

Munoz, who carded four birdies and two bogeys, said: "I'm enjoying being out there so much. This break was really good for me. I just came back and want to play golf."

Former world number one Lewis, who played with Munoz and Song, had three birdies and two bogeys as she relinquished her share of the lead.

"The biggest challenge for me tomorrow is staying in what I'm doing as the pace of play is dreadfully slow, and that doesn't play into my favour," said Lewis. "People I'm playing with are pretty slow."

New Zealand's Lydia Ko squandered a five-shot lead with six holes to play in last week's Marathon Classic, but has bounced back immediately.

She carded a bogey-free 67, the lowest round of the day, to trail the leader by three shots.