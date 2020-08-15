Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kim had birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th holes

Wyndham Championship third-round leaderboard (all players US unless stated) -18 SW Kim (Kor); - 16 R Oppenheim, D Redman; -15 B Horshel; -14 J Herman, M Hubbard Selected others:-10 P Reed; -9 T Fleetwood (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); -8 P Casey (Eng); -3 J Spieth Full leaderboard

South Korea's Kim Si-woo made a hole-in-one and narrowly missed a second as he took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Wyndham Championship.

The 25-year-old holed out with an eight iron on the third hole of his round.

"I just hit it and then the ball goes just right at the pin," he said. "I did not expect it. Some TV guys told me that was an ace and I was so excited."

He then lipped out for what would have been another ace on the 12th on his way to a third round of 62.

Kim, who won this event in 2016 and the prestigious Players Championship in 2017, has Americans Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman as his nearest challengers.

Oppenheim, who has a best finish of eighth from his 76 career starts on the PGA Tour, also carded a 62 which included an eagle, seven birdies and a solitary bogey on the last, while Redman returned a 63.

Open champion Shane Lowry was briefly part of a seven-way tie for the lead when he birdied the opening hole, but eventually had to settle for a level-par 70 to remain nine under.

Lowry began the week 131st in the FedEx Cup standings, with only the top 125 on Sunday advancing to the first play-off event, the Northern Trust, next week at TPC Boston.