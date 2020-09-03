Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy said "mother and baby are doing great"

Rory McIlroy's wife Erica has given birth to the couple's first child, the four-time major winner has revealed.

The Northern Irishman wrote on Instagram that Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born on Monday and "is the absolute love of our lives".

The 31-year-old also thanked staff at Jupiter Medical Centre in Florida for their "amazing care".

McIlroy remains in the field for the Tour Championship which starts in Atlanta on Friday.

"Mother and baby are doing great," added McIlroy in his Instagram post.

The former world number one had said he was willing to withdraw from last week's BMW Championship or the Tour Championship if Erica went in labour.

McIlroy cancelled a scheduled media commitment at the East Lake Tour Championship venue on Thursday afternoon but is still scheduled to tee up on Friday.

The defending Fedex Cup champion is 12th in this season's standings going into this week's finale in Atlanta after being without a top-10 finish since the PGA Tour resumed in June.