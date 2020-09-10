Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hurricane Laura devastated the southern coast of Louisiana

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre will donate $3,500 (£2,700) for every birdie he makes at the US Open to help the recovery efforts in Louisiana after it was decimated by Hurricane Laura.

MacIntyre attended McNeese State University in Louisiana and still has close links to the area.

With the help of sponsors, the money raised will go to helping those affected by the storm.

"It felt like the right thing for me to do," MacIntyre said.

"I come from a family background and my mum supports so many folk around this area [Oban], trying to help them."

MacIntyre, who was the European Tour's Rookie of the Year in 2019, credits his 18-month stint in the US with helping him improve his game.

At least 26 people in Louisiana died after Hurricane Laura struck the state's southern coast, leaving 400,000 people without power and 200,000 without water.

MacIntyre will play at Winged Foot from next Thursday with extra determination to succeed, so he can help his friends rebuild their lives.

"Some pals of mine are trying to clean it up just now," MacIntyre explained.

"I can't be there to help because I need to do my job. But if I do my job well then I can raise as much money as I can.

"It's not going to be a life-changing amount. It's just going to be enough for them to tick over. Hopefully I can make as many birdies as I can - every little helps."