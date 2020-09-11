Daly shot to prominence with a shock win at the US PGA Championship in 1991

Two-time major champion John Daly has revealed he has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The 54-year-old American says the cancer was discovered during an appointment related to kidney stones.

Daly - winner of the 1991 US PGA Championship and 1995 Open - had surgery to remove the cancer but said there was an 85% chance it could return and require further treatment.

"They will probably have to cut it out again," he told the Golf Channel. external-link

"It's probably going to come back, and then another three months, that you don't know," the five-time PGA Tour winner added.

"Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details about. But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle.

"I always tell people I've lived one hell of a life. No matter what happens, I'm not scared to die or anything. I'm still working, I'm still living life, I'm still doing the things I need to do. I can accept the challenge. I'm not scared of that.

"I just want my kids to be OK and everyone else in my family."

Daly last played a PGA Tour event at last year's Safeway Open, where he missed the cut.

His 1991 US PGA Championship win saw him claim a major despite only entering the tournament with days to spare when Nick Price withdrew from the field.

The shock win, along with long drives off the tee and a colourful wardrobe helped him become a fans' favourite and he was a popular winner of the 1995 Open Championship at St Andrews, where he beat Constantino Rocca in a play-off.