John Daly: Two-time major winner has surgery for bladder cancer
Two-time major champion John Daly has revealed he has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.
The 54-year-old American says the cancer was discovered during an appointment related to kidney stones.
Daly - winner of the 1991 US PGA Championship and 1995 Open - had surgery to remove the cancer but said there was an 85% chance it could return and require further treatment.
"They will probably have to cut it out again," he told the Golf Channel.
"It's probably going to come back, and then another three months, that you don't know," the five-time PGA Tour winner added.
"Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details about. But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle.
"I always tell people I've lived one hell of a life. No matter what happens, I'm not scared to die or anything. I'm still working, I'm still living life, I'm still doing the things I need to do. I can accept the challenge. I'm not scared of that.
"I just want my kids to be OK and everyone else in my family."
Daly last played a PGA Tour event at last year's Safeway Open, where he missed the cut.
His 1991 US PGA Championship win saw him claim a major despite only entering the tournament with days to spare when Nick Price withdrew from the field.
The shock win, along with long drives off the tee and a colourful wardrobe helped him become a fans' favourite and he was a popular winner of the 1995 Open Championship at St Andrews, where he beat Constantino Rocca in a play-off.