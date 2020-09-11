Last updated on .From the section Golf

Russell Knox has won twice on the PGA Tour

Safeway Open first round leaderboard (US unless stated) -9: R Knox (Sco); -8: S Burns, B Hoag, C Percy (Aus); -7: B Steele, P Perez Selected others: -4: S Lowry (Ire), M Laird (Sco); -3: B Taylor (Eng); E: S Garcia (Spa)

Scotland's Russell Knox shot a nine-under-par round of 63 to take the lead after round one of the first event of the new PGA Tour season.

Knox, 35, carded seven birdies and eagled the 550-yard fifth hole at the Safeway Open in California.

Americans Bo Hoag and Sam Burns, as well as Australia's Cameron Percy share second place on eight under.

"I definitely feel like my game is heading in the right direction," said Knox, who last won on the Tour in 2016.

"I worked as hard as I ever have the last two weeks before this event, so it's really nice to see something good happen immediately."

Ireland's Open champion Shane Lowry, who said he was looking to make up for a disappointing end to the previous campaign, is five strokes back with a share of 21st with Scotland's Martin Laird, while England's Ben Taylor shot 69 and is joint 36th.

Thirteen players are yet to complete their opening round after play was suspended because of darkness, although none are in a position to threaten Knox's lead.