Meadow was among the late starters in California

ANA Inspiration - first-round leaderboard -6 N Korda (US); -5 I G Chun (Kor), M Sagstrom (Swe); -4 B Henderson (Can), Y Liu (Chn), D Kang (US), K Tan (Mas), N Koerstz Madsen (Den) Selected:-3 M Reid (Eng), G Hall (Eng); -2 H Shibuno (Jpn), L Thompson (US), S Meadow (NI); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is four shots off the lead in the ANA Inspiration after a two-under-par first round.

The Jordanstown native made a strong start and is tied in 19th place.

Cavan's Leona Maguire is three behind Meadow on one over, while County Down golfer Olivia Mehaffey is four further back on five over.

Nelly Korda of America is the leader in California after day one of the second women's major of the year.

Meadow's strong start included birdies on the fourth, sixth and 11th hole, leaving her one shot off the lead after 12 holes at the Mission Hills Country Club.

However, bogeys on the 13th and 14th saw her drop off before a birdie on the five-par final hole left her on a score of 70 going into the second round.

Maguire's one-over-par 73 included birdies on the third, 11th and 18th but she also hit bogeys on eight, 13, 14 and 16.

County Down amateur Mehaffey, who was among the early starters, had eight bogeys on her way to an opening round 77.