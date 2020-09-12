Last updated on .From the section Golf

Knox has yet to drop a shot at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Valley this week

Safeway Open second-round leaderboard -15 S Burns (US); -13 H Higgs (US); -12 C Percy (Aus), R Knox (Sco), DJ Trahan (US); -11 J Hahn US), D Ghim (US) Selected others: -8 B Taylor (Eng); -6 P Mickelson (US) Missed cut: -3 S Lowry (Ire), S Garcia (Spa); -1 M Laird (Sco); +2 S Power (Ire); +4 L Donald (Eng)

Scotsman Russell Knox is three strokes off the lead at the halfway stage of the opening PGA Tour event of the season, the Safeway Open.

Knox, one ahead after an opening 63, added a bogey-free three-under 69 to reach 12 under after 36 holes.

Sam Burns leads at 15 under, with fellow American Harry Higgs two behind after an albatross in his 62.

Higgs holed from 230 yards on his final hole, the par-five ninth, having made six birdies on his front nine.

It was the first albatross on the PGA Tour since Johnson Wagner at last year's RSM Classic and only the third in the history of the Safeway Open.

The cut came at five under, two shots too many for Open champion Shane Lowry, who carded two bogeys in a 73.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia also missed the cut as he also finished three under, despite an eagle in his round of 69, but recent Champions Tour winner Phil Mickelson qualified after a bogey-free 67 took him to six under.

Knox and Mark Anderson, who shares 26th at seven under, are the only players without a bogey over the opening two rounds.