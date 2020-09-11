Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jonathan Caldwell regained his European Tour card after a 10-year gap last November

Jonathan Caldwell hit a hole-in-one at the Portugal Masters but the Clandeboye player finished the second round with a disappointing one-over-par 72.

Caldwell carded his ace at the sixth to stay in contention before ending on five under and tied for 18th after a round that included five bogeys.

Frenchman Julien Guerrier leads by five on 14 under in Vilamoura.

Gavin Moynihan (71) is set to miss the cut by one shot on level while Cormac Sharvin (76) finished four over.