Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number 670 Julien Guerrier has a commanding lead in Portugal

Portugal Masters second-round leaderboard -14 J Guerrier (Fra); -9 K Sihwan (USA); -7 L Johnston (Sco), S Vincent (Zim), A Saidder (Fra), M Jordan (Eng), M Simonsen (Den), A Meronk (Pol), M Armitage (Eng), W Nienaber (SA), A Rozner (Fra); Selected others: -6 J Donaldson (Wal); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng); -1 S Gallacher (Sco)

Scot Liam Johnston slipped from the summit to joint third as France's Julien Guerrier took a five-shot lead at the Portugal Masters halfway stage.

World number 670 Guerrier, eyeing a first European Tour title, is 14 under par after following his 61 with a 66.

American Kim Sihwan lies second, while Johnston (74) and English pair Matthew Jordan (69) and Marcus Armitage (67) are among nine players on seven under.

"I saw the bite of the course today," said Johnston, who opened with a 61.

"I'm actually really proud with only shooting three over. The rough was tough and I kept leaving myself in bad spots. I'm glad to still be in the hunt after a day that didn't feel good."

Pre-tournament favourite, England's Tommy Fleetwood, is 11 shots off the pace after recovering from playing the first seven holes in three over par to return a 71 and remain three under.

"As much of a round of two halves as it was, my putting really stopped me from having a pretty decent round," said the world number 16.