Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jordanstown native Meadow was among the late starters in California

ANA Inspiration - second-round leaderboard -11 N Korda (US); -9 M Lee (Kor); -7 L Thompson (US), N Koerstz Madsen (Den); -6 K Tan (Mas), I G Chun (Kor) Selected: -5 M Reid (Eng), D Kang (US); -4 G Hall (Eng); -3 S Meadow (NI); Level J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is eight shots off the lead in the ANA Inspiration after a one-under-par second round.

Meadow, 28, is tied for 22nd after dropping behind leader Nelly Korda.

Cavan's Leona Maguire remains one over after a level-par second round, three ahead of County Down golfer Olivia Mehaffey.

Korda, 22, is seeking her first major title and leads on 11 under after a five-under 67 at Mission Hills.

Meadow had a consistent second day in California, recording a birdie and a bogey in the first four holes before gaining a further shot on the seventh.

She made par throughout the remainder of her round, but with Korda extending her lead, Meadow slipped from 19th to 22nd overall gong into the third round.

Maguire's round of 72 included bogeys on the third and 12th, however two birdies on the 10th and 18th rescued a level-par finish.

Mehaffey improved on a disappointing opening round with a solid 72 on Friday, which leaves the the County Down amateur tied for 70th and above the cut.