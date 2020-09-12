Last updated on .From the section Golf

Amy Boulden was rookie of the year on the European Tour in 2014

Amy Boulden clinched the first Ladies European Tour title of her career thanks to a brilliant 64 at the Swiss Ladies Open.

Wales' Boulden, 27, trailed Sanna Nuutinen by a shot going into the final day of the three-round tournament.

But her eight-under-par round saw her finish on 17 under, three shots clear of Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou.

"I am obviously thrilled to have got my first win," Boulden told BBC Radio Wales.

Boulden regained her place on the European Tour in January with victory at qualifying school.

Her first event after the coronavirus lockdown was last month's Scottish Open, when she finished 16 over.

"It's hard to get any momentum going when you are not out on a golf course," Boulden said.

"My first event back, I played in the Scottish Open and just had such a terrible week there.

"I had to come away from that and reassess and think: how do I get my golf game better? I needed to build my confidence.

"A lot of it was in my head - the mental side of things. I really had to improve that in the last month or so. I am going to enjoy this win and try to keep getting into contention."

Finland's Nuutinen shot a final-round 70 to finish tied third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen and Switzerland's Kim Metraux at the Golfpark Holzhausern.