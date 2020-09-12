ANA Inspiration: Brooke Henderson ties for lead with Nelly Korda going into final round

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda's best finish at a major was third at the 2019 Women's PGA Championship
ANA Inspiration - third-round leaderboard
-12 B Henderson (Can),N Korda (US); -10 L Thompson (US), K Kirk (Aus), M Lee (Kor); -9 C Ciganda (Spa)
Selected: -8 M Reid (Eng); -7 D Kang (US); -4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) +2 G Hall (Eng), S Meadow (NI)
Full leaderboard

World number three Nelly Korda is tied for the lead with Canada's Brooke Henderson going into the final round of the ANA Inspiration.

Henderson, 23, carded a seven-under-par 65 in the third round to move level with American Korda on 12 under.

Korda, 22, has led since the first round but had to bounce back from a double bogey on the sixth hole to finish the day with a one-under-par 71.

A win on Sunday would be Korda's first major title and Henderson's second.

Lexi Thompson, Katherine Kirk and Mirim Lee are tied for third on 10 under while Spain's Carlota Ciganda is a shot further back.

England's Mel Reid is eight under after a three-under 69 but Georgia Hall slipped to two under after carding three bogeys.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff improved to four under in a round featuring four birdies and an eagle.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.