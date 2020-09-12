Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nelly Korda's best finish at a major was third at the 2019 Women's PGA Championship

ANA Inspiration - third-round leaderboard -12 B Henderson (Can),N Korda (US); -10 L Thompson (US), K Kirk (Aus), M Lee (Kor); -9 C Ciganda (Spa) Selected: -8 M Reid (Eng); -7 D Kang (US); -4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) +2 G Hall (Eng), S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

World number three Nelly Korda is tied for the lead with Canada's Brooke Henderson going into the final round of the ANA Inspiration.

Henderson, 23, carded a seven-under-par 65 in the third round to move level with American Korda on 12 under.

Korda, 22, has led since the first round but had to bounce back from a double bogey on the sixth hole to finish the day with a one-under-par 71.

A win on Sunday would be Korda's first major title and Henderson's second.

Lexi Thompson, Katherine Kirk and Mirim Lee are tied for third on 10 under while Spain's Carlota Ciganda is a shot further back.

England's Mel Reid is eight under after a three-under 69 but Georgia Hall slipped to two under after carding three bogeys.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff improved to four under in a round featuring four birdies and an eagle.