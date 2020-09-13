Last updated on .From the section Golf

Coetzee carded a bogey-free final round for his first win in Europe, but fifth on the European Tour

Portugal Masters final leaderboard -16 G Coetzee (SA); -14 L Canter (Eng); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Lagergren (Swe); -11 M Kawamura (Jpn); -10 S Garcia-Rodriguez (Spa), N Lemke (Swe)

South African George Coetzee claimed his fifth European Tour victory with a one-shot win at the Portugal Masters.

The 34-year-old world number 147 began the final day one stroke ahead and carded a five-under 66 for a 16-under total at Dom Pedro Victoria, Vilamoura.

Laurie Canter, the 30-year-old from Bath seeking a maiden title, holed from 35 feet to par the last and a bogey-free 66 gave him a career-best second.

World number 16 Tommy Fleetwood posted seven birdies in a 64 and was third.

Coetzee won his 11th Sunshine Tour event in his native South Africa last week and added a first victory in Europe, his other European Tour titles having come in South Africa and Mauritius.

His tee shot on the 16th pitched just a few inches from the hole and he converted the birdie putt from eight feet to regain the lead, before a superb approach at the next set up another birdie.