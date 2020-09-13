Last updated on .From the section Golf

Meadow carded five bogeys on Sunday as her sole birdie came at the last

Leona Maguire finished in a share of 18th place at the ANA Inspiration after a closing 69 as Stephanie Meadow lost ground on the final day of the major.

After starting the day tied for 28th spot on three under, Maguire didn't drop a stroke in her three-under-par round in California.

Meadow started the day only one behind Maguire but a closing 76 left her on two over par and in a share of 51th.

Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey was on 13 over par after 13.

Mehaffey performed superbly to make the cut but after slipping to a 77 on Saturday, the Ulsterwoman was four over for her opening 13 holes on Sunday.

Meadow went to the turn in 39 after bogeying the third, sixth and seventh and further shots went at the 11th and 13th before her sole birdie of the day came at the last.

In contrast, Cavan woman Maguire produced a blemish-free last round which included three birdies.